Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.41.
XOM opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.