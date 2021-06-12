Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

MTO opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.50. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.90 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

