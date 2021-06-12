Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,355 ($43.83).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £912.77 million and a P/E ratio of 51.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,862.20. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

