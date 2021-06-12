DS Smith’s (SMDS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.99. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 446.90 ($5.84).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.