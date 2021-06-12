Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,132. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

