Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 4.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 13,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,047,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

