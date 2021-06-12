RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.53.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $643.68. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.