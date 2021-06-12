Evercore ISI Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $63.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

