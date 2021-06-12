Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 56,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,482 shares.The stock last traded at $67.00 and had previously closed at $67.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,607 shares of company stock worth $34,274,875 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.