Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $21.43

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $20.98. Tilray shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 280,598 shares.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,894 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 91.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.