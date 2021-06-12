FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $21.46. FS KKR Capital Corp. II shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,166,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

