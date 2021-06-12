Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.71% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 13.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of -383.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.