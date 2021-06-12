The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $355,011.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.89 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $804.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

