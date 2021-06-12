Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $1,044,970 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

