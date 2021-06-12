The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 6,427 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

VOR stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

