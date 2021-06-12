Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

LON:W7L opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.79. The company has a market cap of £123.19 million and a P/E ratio of -123.46.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

