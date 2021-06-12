Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
LON:W7L opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.79. The company has a market cap of £123.19 million and a P/E ratio of -123.46.
About Warpaint London
