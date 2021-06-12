The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $267,000 Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $22.11 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $694.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.