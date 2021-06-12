Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $138.70

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $133.76. Logitech International shares last traded at $135.48, with a volume of 12,876 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

