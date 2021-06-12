Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $138.70

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $133.76. Logitech International shares last traded at $135.48, with a volume of 12,876 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
