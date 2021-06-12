Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

