Short Interest in iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Declines By 66.7%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCA opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

