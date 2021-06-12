Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $305.27 million, a PE ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

