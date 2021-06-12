Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.