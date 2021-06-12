Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.