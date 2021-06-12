DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after buying an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

