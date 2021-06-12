Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce sales of $159.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.93 million. Ducommun posted sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

