Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Aegis

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target upped by Aegis from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

