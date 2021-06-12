Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $326.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $386.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

