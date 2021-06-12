Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

PLAY opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

