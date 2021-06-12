Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,728,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.