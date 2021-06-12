Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,763. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

