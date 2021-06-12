Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

