Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

ZUO opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

