Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

