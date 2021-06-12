Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 2.58. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

