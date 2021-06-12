$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.93.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 268.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

