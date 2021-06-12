Rosenblatt Securities Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.