Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

