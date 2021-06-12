Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VERA stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

