Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.