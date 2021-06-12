Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $69.50.
About Bitcoin Group
