Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay is witnessing improving order levels aided by favorable agricultural market conditions in North America. Commodity prices are high and net farm income is near record levels as farmers are gaining from strong supply and demand fundamentals. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic. These factors will continue to fuel the company's top-line growth this year. Estimates for the current year’s earnings have thus undergone positive revisions lately. The infrastructure business is also well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand for Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products. A strong balance sheet, introduction of technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and synergistic acquisitions will drive growth.”

LNN stock opened at $165.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.18.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after acquiring an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

