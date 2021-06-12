nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,182,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

