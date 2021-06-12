J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 252.30 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -19.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.13. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

