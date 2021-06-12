Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 500

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 502 ($6.56).

LON PAG opened at GBX 555.50 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

