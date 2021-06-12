HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 436.95 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.27. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £89.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

