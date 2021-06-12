Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Strong Sell

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $413.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

