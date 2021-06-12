JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $682.52 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

