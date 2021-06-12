Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Buy

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.41. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

