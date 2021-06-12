BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBL opened at $61.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.