Comparing Ideanomics (IDEX) and Its Competitors

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 204 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ideanomics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ideanomics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ideanomics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Ideanomics Competitors
|1119
|5731
|10673
|309
|2.57
Institutional & Insider Ownership
5.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Ideanomics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics
|-146.60%
|-39.06%
|-28.90%
|Ideanomics Competitors
|-146.38%
|-11.56%
|1.12%
Volatility & Risk
Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ peers have a beta of 3.87, suggesting that their average share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Ideanomics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics
|$26.76 million
|-$98.22 million
|-7.30
|Ideanomics Competitors
|$2.85 billion
|$333.60 million
|-186.68
Ideanomics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Ideanomics peers beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
